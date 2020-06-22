Basketball programs stand out for Titans in 2019-20

NICKELSVILLE — Postseason trips in boys and girls basketball highlighted Twin Springs’ sports seasons in 2019-20.

Both programs made a run to runner-up finishes in the Cumberland District tournament and advanced to the Region 1D semifinals.

YOUTHFUL HOOPS MOVEMENT

Freshman Connor Lane led the Twin Springs boys under new head coach Tyler Webb.

Lane is well on his way to a 1,000-point career after scoring 530 points in his first season of varsity hoops. He averaged 20.5 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

Lane capped his freshman campaign by earning All-Region 1D and All-Cumberland first-team honors. He was a second-teamer on the Times News All-Southwest Virginia squad.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Senior Erin Larkin and junior Emaleigh Powers each finished the season as Cumberland District first-team and Region 1D second-team picks after powering the Lady Titans into the regional tournament.

FOOTBALL

Mere percentage points kept the Twin Springs football team out of the postseason in 2019.

The Titans finished 6-4 to mark the program’s first winning season since 2010.

Four players earned Times News All-Southwest Virginia accolades. Christian Hinkle was first-teamer at wide receiver and a second- teamer as a defensive back. Offensive lineman Kaleb Carter, utility player Corbin Kilgore and Conner Gilmer at linebacker were second-team selections.

VOLLEYBALL

The Lady Titans finished fourth in the Cumberland District tournament.

Chloe Lane was an All-Cumberland first-team pick, and Ryleigh Gillenwater and Emma Dingus collected second-unit district honors.

GOLF

Corey Blodgett recorded a fifth-place individual finish for the Titans in the Cumberland District golf tournament held at Scott County Park & Golf Course in Gate City. He just missed making the regionals after losing a playoff for the final Region 1D berth.