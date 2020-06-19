VHSL releases guidelines for return to sports

As high school sports teams in Southwest Virginia are hoping to return to limited conditioning next week, the Virginia High School League made its guidelines for reopening sports public.

“Working in cooperation with the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education, the VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory has developed a list of recommended guidelines for school divisions as they prepare for the safe reopening of high school sports and activities,” the league said in a media release Friday.

“These VHSL guidelines are recommended for use as school divisions develop their own specific requirements for the Phase II COVID Mitigation Health Plans for Public Schools,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said in the release. “SMAC worked closely with VDH to ensure that these recommended guidelines will offer guidance to local school divisions’ and superintendents’ reopening plans. Our SMAC committee of leading health experts has put together an invaluable tool to assist our school divisions in developing those plans.”

Some prep sports programs in Southwest Virginia have announced they will begin conditioning on Monday. At other schools, officials are meeting today to put together final details for reopening the conditioning programs for sports. Most plan on beginning either Monday or Tuesday.

The guidelines for Phase II reopening of sports, which the vast majority of programs are in at this point, stress the importance of qualified athletic trainers for programs, proper procedures for cleaning facilities, pre-workout screenings of athletes and coaches, as well as sport-specific guidelines.

The guidelines state conditioning can be conducted outside or inside facilities that meet all safety standards. Whether inside or outside, the guidelines indicate 10 feet of distance must be maintained by individuals.

The number of individuals allowed is also limited. Outside, the guidelines say the participants cannot exceed the lesser of 50 percent of the occupancy load of the venue or 50 people. Inside, the guidelines state the participants cannot exceed the lesser of 30 percent of occupancy load or 50 people.

BEFORE STARTING

According to the guidelines, each athlete and coach should be asked daily health screening questions.

The responses to the questions for each person should then be recorded and stored, the guidelines state.

In addition, the guidelines indicate that any person with positive symptoms reported, “should not be allowed to participate, should self-isolate, and contact their primary care provider or other health care provider or other health care professional.”

Return to participation guidelines will be developed by local school divisions, according to the recommendations.

The guidelines also call for the wearing of face masks by both athletes and coaches. However, the guidelines do indicate an executive order from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam allows for an exemption of wearing a face mask when individuals are exercising or using exercise equipment.

The guidelines also require all athletes to bring their own water bottles, which cannot be shared.

SPORTS CONDITIONING

In addition to the guidelines for all athletes and coaches, the VHSL also provided guidelines for each individual sport.

In football conditioning during the current Phase II, contact is prohibited, along with most occasions to share a football.

“A player should not participate in drills with a football that will be handed off or passed to other teammates,” the guidelines state. “Contact with other players is not allowed and there should be no sharing of tackling dummies, donuts, sleds.”

In volleyball, the guidelines state that individual drills are allowable and each player must use a separate ball. Drills where more than one person touches or hits a shared volleyball are not allowed under the guidelines.

Cross country guidelines require runners to maintain 10 feet of distancing with no grouping, including at starts and finishes.

In golf, the guidelines call for the participants to maintain appropriate physical distancing of at least 10 feet apart.

THE FUTURE

Where things go from this point are still a mystery.

There has been no indication as to when Phase III for sports will begin.

There is also no indication as to what the guidelines for Phase III will be.