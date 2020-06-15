Football, girls hoops set Ridgeview's standard for success

CLINTWOOD — Football and girls basketball were the big winners in team sports this past fall and winter at Ridgeview.

The 2019 football season turned out to be the last one for longtime coach Rick Mullins, and Donnie Frazier continued his tradition of producing solid girls hoops seasons with the Wolfpack.

FOOTBALL TOUGH

The Wolfpack rolled to a 9-3 season and shared the Mountain 7 District championship with Union.

NCAA Division I prospect Trenton Adkins was a highlight reel for the Pack. The junior racked up 2,863 yards and 48 touchdowns, sixth best in VHSL history, for the season.

Adkins was the Times News All-Southwest Virginia Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team VHSL Class 2 all-state selection. Defensive end Joey Yates, linebacker Alijah Sproles and kicker Landon Knepp joined Adkins on the Times News All-Southwest Virginia squad.

Mullins announced his resignation after end of the season, his fifth at the 5-year-old school. The Wolfpack went 36-20 under Mullins.

Before consolidation, he coach 12 seasons at Clintwood, during which he led the Greenwave to a state championship.

Mullins produced a 144-57 record during his time at Clintwood and Ridgeview.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Led by Brooklyn Frazier, the Wolfpack rolled to a 21-6 record and a Region 2D semifinal berth.

A sophomore, Frazier was the Times News All-Southwest Virginia team’s underclassman of the year after averaging 14 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3 steals per game.

She also made the VHSL Class 2 all-state, Region 2D and Mountain 7 District teams.

Hailey Sutherland joined teammate Frazier as an All-Mountain 7 pick.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gabe Brown earned All-Region 2D and all-district while leading the Pack to the first round of the Mountain 7 tournament.

SWIMMING

Alyssa Price, the lone swimmer for Ridgeview, fared well in the winter season.

Price set a personal-best time of 1:20.77 in the 100 breaststroke at the Region 2D championships. That time qualified her for the VHSL Class 2 championships.

VOLLEYBALL

Junior Lorin Phipps was a second-team All-Mountain 7 selection.

The Wolfpack fell to eventual Region 2D champion Union in the opening round of the district tournament.

GOLF

The Mountain 7 championships was the final outing of the fall season for the Wolfpack, who were led by Chance Robinette.