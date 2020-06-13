Union's Polier SW Virginia Male Athlete of the Year

BIG STONE GAP — There’s no magical secret to Mason Polier’s success on the field, track or mat.

“No matter what the result, I’m going to give it my all and I finish where I finish,” Polier said.

That attitude led Polier to a sensational senior year on the football field, in wrestling and in indoor track and field as well as to Times News Southwest Virginia Male Athlete of the Year honors for 2019-20.

“It’s a great honor,” the recent Union graduate said. “There’s a bunch of great athletes who play several sports in this area. I’m just really honored to receive this.”

STRONG ON THE GRIDIRON

Polier was a major factor on both defense and offense for a Union football team that finished the year 9-3 and was a Region 2D semifinalist.

“It was a great season,” said Polier, who plans on playing football this fall at Virginia-Wise. “We would have liked to go a little bit farther as a team, but I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish during the season.”

From his linebacker position, Polier recorded 130 tackles, including 13 for loss, three sacks, four forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.

On offense, he rushed for 1,808 yards and 30 touchdowns as a fullback.

“Mason is an excellent student- athlete who has an outstanding work ethic,” coach Travis Turner said of his team leader. “Mason has great leadership skills that will help him be successful in college, in the classroom and on the football field.

“Mason has excelled in three sports at Union High School and was successful in everything he did. Mason is the complete athlete with great ability and the desire to do his best.”

Polier’s football exploits gained him several awards, including Mountain 7 District player of the year accolades. He was the Times News Southwest Virginia Defensive Player of the Year and made the All-Region 2D first team on both defense (linebacker) and offense (running back).

WINTER WINS

Polier enjoyed success in two sports during the winter season.

Wrestling in the 220-pound division, he was a repeat Region 2D champion and finished third in the VHSL Class 2 championships in Salem.

He also enjoyed a strong season in indoor track and field, capping his performances by placing second in the shot put at the state championships.

“I worked really hard during the winter season and my coaches trained me really hard,” Polier said. “I took one day a week off from wrestling to go throw (the shot put) once a week.”

He said the winter season was a little different because he competed in two sports that feature completely different skill sets.

True to form, however, Polier gave each sport his best effort.

“I just trained as hard as I could and worked as hard as I could to give it my best,” he said.

He plans to continue giving his best effort as he transitions from the high school sports scene to college athletics this fall.