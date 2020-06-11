Area high school tennis players recognized for athletics, academics

Thanks to the help of area coaches who participated, the Kingsport Times News and the Johnson City Press are honoring some of the tennis players who have stood out on the court and in the classroom.

Unfortunately, the tennis season was just getting underway at the time of the COVID-19 shutdown. Here are some of the large schools tennis players recognized for their athletics and academics.

DOBYNS-BENNETT

Seth Thomas is described by his coaches as extremely talented and athletic with a drive for success that is contagious. He shows great leadership on and off the court. He plans to study economic consulting and entrepreneurship/corporate innovation at Indiana University in the fall.

Jenny Zhang began her tennis career with little experience and quickly worked her way up to being a competitive player. Her kind and genuine spirit will always be remembered by her coaches and teammates. Jenny is planning to study chemistry at the University of Tennessee beginning this fall.

SULLIVAN SOUTH

Brenna Henderson’s coach said anyone would be glad to have an entire team of players like her. She checks off all the boxes a coach wants in a student-athlete. She’s athletic and gives maximum effort every time she steps on the court.

Her performance in the classroom is exceptional. She is courteous and respectful to everyone she meets. Those positive traits made her the obvious leader of the girls tennis team.

SULLIVAN CENTRAL

After beginning her tennis career as a freshman, Amanda Robinette was the Lady Cougars’ No. 1 player her junior and senior seasons. She earned the most wins on the team for three seasons and began the 2020 season undefeated. Off the court, she has a 4.0 GPA. She plans to attend ETSU in the fall and has been awarded the highest presidential scholarship.

Zachariah Hughett began his tennis career as a freshman, when he quickly earned a spot on the team. As a senior, he played the No. 1 spot, where he began the 2020 season undefeated. He is passionate about the outdoors and plans to pursue a degree and career in this field. His kind and adventurous spirit will no doubt aid in his future successes.

SULLIVAN EAST

Mackenzie Galloway was a 2020 senior and a four-year member of the Patriots tennis team. She finished her high school career with a 4.256 GPA. Called the perfect example of a great student-athlete, she received over $15,000 in scholarship money to attend the Unviersity of Tennessee.

She is involved in multiple organizations including President of Mu Alpha Theta, Secretary of the Key Club, Beta Club and FBLA. She was the editor of the yearbook, a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, FCA and Peer Tutoring. She also served as class president.

SCIENCE HILL

Jacob Johnson was the Hilltoppers’ No. 2 player on the court and a leader in the classroom with a high GPA, a recipient of the President’s Award for Educational Excellence and a Tennessee scholar.

Daniel Feng sported a 4.0 GPA and was a National Merit Scholar finalist. He will be continuing his education at Georgia Tech in the fall.

ELIZABETHTON

Jacob Lipford has been in the top six for the Cyclones since his freshman year, but he moved to the top of the lineup his sophomore year. His hard work and ambition led him to take private lessons to improve his skills, and he received the Sid Hathaway Tennis Award, the highest tennis honor at Elizabethton. Excelling in the classroom, he will attend ETSU in the fall.

Reagan Armstrong started her career her sophomore year, but she worked her way up to the No. 1 spot by her junior year. A natural athlete from a tennis family, she also starred in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA while taking all honors and AP classes. She was also a Sid Hathaway Tennis Award recipient and also received the Citizenship Award for Science. Armstrong will attend the University of Tennessee and will major in pre-med.