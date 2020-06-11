Hurdles remain, but VHSL gives OK to reopen practice June 15

On Thursday, the VHSL announced that in alignment with Gov. Ralph Northam’s “Return to School Plan,” schools may start out-of-season practice activities beginning Monday, June 15.

The announcement follows Wednesday’s majority vote of the VHSL Executive Committee that reinstates the Out-of-Season Practice Rule 27-7-1 and suspends the summer “dead period” scheduled to run June 29 through July 4, the statement said. The vote applies only to 2020.

“The VHSL Executive Committee believes that getting students back into some level of education-based activities will be supportive of their physical and mental health and well-being,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. John “Billy” Haun said. “Allowing students and coaches the opportunity to begin out-of-season extracurricular activities and athletics will allow school communities the ability to begin moving in a positive direction.

“Our student-athletes have been out for over three months. Conditioning and acclimation will be critical as coaches and athletes prepare for the upcoming fall season.”

School officials cannot simply open up facilities, however.

“It is important to note that before any out-of-season activity can begin, all schools must submit health plans to the Virginia Department of Education outlining compliance with Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mitigation strategies,” the release said.

The VHSL suspended all sports and activities in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ONE STEP AT A TIME

Eastside Principal Bryan Crutchfield said the wheels are in motion to meet the requirements for the start of practice and conditioning.

“We are working with our athletic directors and (Wise County School Superintendent) Dr. (Greg) Mullins to see what we have to do,” Crutchfield said Thursday.

The VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee is completing work on the VHSL guidelines for reopening sports/activities.

“The committee is finalizing the document to ensure it is in alignment with guidelines released by the governor’s ‘Return to School Plan’ as well as the VDH and the CDC,” the release said.

Nothing can happen until the schools receive the SMAC guidelines, Union Principal Dr. Mike Goforth said.

“We are waiting on guidelines from the VHSL. Then we will create our own plan,” he said. “The plan has to be approved first before we can return.”

Gate City athletic director Brent Roberts said the schools are awaiting further word from the VHSL, but officials plan to meet Friday to begin preliminary work.

Said J.I. Burton athletic director Brandon Stidham: “There is still a lot of work to be done to make sure everything is order.”

Still, the announcement signals a big move forward for the return of high school sports in Virginia.