Kirby aces final hole, claims PPA National Invitational crown

KINGSPORT — As the saying goes, it’s best to finish strong.

Fayetteville, North Carolina’s Bill Kirby aced the final hole in the final round of the Professional Putters Association National Invitational at the Kingsport Putt-Putt Center on Sunday for a 68-under-par 220 total and the victory.

“This was the best I’ve played since 2014 when I won the Players Championship down in Louisiana,” Kirby said. “I’m almost 71 years old and I’ve played a long time. For me to win something like this is just icing on the cake. I really didn’t know what the scores were going into that last hole and I kept my head down.

“I didn’t realize until afterwards that was for the win.”

Kirby and Gary English — who finished second, three strokes behind — put on a putting exhibition. They had been tied for the lead since the end of the second round on Saturday.

“Gary and I have known and played with each other for 51 years,” Kirby said. “He’s a great ambassador for the game and I was pulling for as hard for him to win it as anyone.

“I got to Kingsport on Wednesday and I didn’t play very well in my practice rounds, but then I started picking it up on Friday. Anytime that you’re in a tournament, there’s always nerves. These are not only the best players in the nation, but the best in the whole world.

“And then you’re playing against the local guys like Sid Davis, Joey Graybeal, Kevin Rutledge and Travis Robinson,” Kirby added. “They’re all tremendous players and that just makes it that much tougher.”

Angelo Korogianos was just one shot behind with six holes to play before a double bogey on hole No. 13, which left Kirby in an almost uncatchable position.

“If he would’ve taken a 2, that would’ve helped him out,” said Kirby, who collected a $1,000 cash prize. “I saw him leave it short and I thought I needed to go for it. That is a very tense putt to have to hit. It was probably the toughest hole all week.”

The tournament, the initial kickoff to the national PPA tour, was under a cloud of uncertainty for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials were concerned about different guidelines and reopening plans for individual states.

“This whole year has been pretty unique because of COVID-19,” tournament director Joe Aboid said. “There’s 50 different rules out there and when we finally had some place to go in Tennessee, it was really a relief and I’m glad we came here. It’s always a very popular place.”

The entire tournament took place on course No. 2 at Kingsport Putt-Putt, which regular players say is the much tougher course because of all the different breaks the carpet presents and how the course doesn’t offer much of a break.

“That course is one of the toughest in America and I’ve played them all,” Kirby said. “It’s probably three or four strokes difference from the front course. There’s so much trouble on (course No. 2).”

“We played here last year for the national championship and used both courses,” Aboid said. “We decided that since we used the front course three years ago that we’d try the back course this year. Next time when we come back, who knows.”

Kirby thanked Kingsport Putt-Putt co-owners Dan and Marcia Estes during the trophy ceremony. Kirby said afterward that the Model City is one of the best places to play the game in the country.

“Kingsport is such a great town and that is one of the best courses in America,” Kirby said. “It’s so tough and so competitive. It really makes you think.

“Danny and Marcia are outstanding Putt-Putt franchise owners. They have been for a long time.”

Davis, who was the top local on Saturday, in fourth place, finished sixth at 61-under 227.