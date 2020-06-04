Underclassmen play major role in Castlewood athletics

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of year-in-review stories that will focus on the top athletic achievements by area high schools in the 2019-20 season.

CASTLEWOOD — Underclassmen were strong in athletics at Castlewood over the fall and winter seasons in 2019-20 school year.

Freshmen picked up a state championship in wrestling and a regional golf title to lead the sports seasons for the VHSL Class 1 Cumberland District school.

WRESTLING SHOWS STRONG AT STATE

Freshman Adam Gibson won the Region D/C Super Region and VHSL Class 1 state championships in the 106 division for the Blue Devils.

Castlewood’s Cole Jessee finished as state runner-up in the 132 division, and Heath Sutherland (120 division) and Jacob Maxfield (170) each finished fifth in the state tournament.

GOLF

Freshman Abbie Bradley took medalist honors with a 79 at Scott County Park to lead Castlewood to the Cumberland District championship.

Bradley and Coleman Cook also finished in the top three individuals at the Region 1D tournament to qualify for the state championships.

In the state tournament, Bradley placed 14th and Cook finished 24th.

CROSS COUNTRY

Castlewood swept the boys and girls cross country team championships in the Cumberland tournament.

The Blue Devils boys team then won the Region 1D title behind the top-10 finishes of Hunter Hicks, Zachary Owens and Dylan Ingle.

Hicks finished 12th at the state meet to earn Class 1 all-state honors.

In girls cross country, Adrianna Hall finished fifth in the Region 1D championships.

FOOTBALL

First-year head coach Chris Lark directed the Blue Devils to their third Region 1D postseason appearance in seven years.

Led throughout the season by standout Jeremiah Allen, Castlewood (6-5) fell in the Region 1D quarterfinals to eventual regional runner-up J.I. Burton.

BOYS BASKETBALL

All-Cumberland District pick Zachary Owens, a senior, led the Blue Devils throughout the season.

Owens helped Castlewood to an 8-15 finish and to the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.

VOLLEYBALL

The Lady Blue Devils (2-17) fell in the opening round of the district tournament with a loss to Twin Springs.

Annalese White and Janakay Kiser were named to the All-Cumberland District second team.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Senior Adi Hall was named to the All-Cumberland District squad.

Hall, a senior, was named as an honorable mention to the all-district team for Castlewood, which ended its season with a first-round loss in the district tournament.