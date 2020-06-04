Basketball highlighted sports year for Sullivan East

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of year-in-review stories that will focus on the top achievements by area high schools in the 2019-20 athletic season.

Sullivan East made quite a bit of noise on the basketball court as both the boys and girls teams were competitive.

But both seasons came to a tough ending on the road against Grainger.

TOP OF THE LIST

It was a record-setting season for the Patriots’ basketball team, and one that ended in heartbreaking fashion.

Things started on a strong note with a 6-3 record out of the gates. But East hit a tough patch when the schedule turned difficult in December. The Patriots lost seven straight games, and it looked like their season was going to be a long one. The last of those setbacks was a 102-100 decision in double overtime against Union in the FCA Hoops Classic.

Regrouping, East won six of its next seven games before embarking on a back-and-forth run to the region tournament.

On the road against Grainger in the region quarterfinals, Dylan Bartley’s 27-point effort wasn’t enough in a 74-71 decision. Bartley and his teammates hit 13 treys in the contest and finished No. 2 on the state’s all-time list with 377 for the season.

East set a new state record with 1,032 attempts, 136 more than the mark set by David Crockett in 2015-16.

Bartley was second in Northeast Tennessee in scoring with 23.1 points per game.

The loss to Grainger marked the end of the coaching career of John Dyer, who guided the Patriots for 32 years.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Lady Patriots kicked things into high gear on Jan. 7. They beat Unicoi County and eventually won 11 of 12 games.

East seemed to be poised for a strong postseason, but a 51-46 loss to Elizabethton in the district semifinals — followed by a consolation loss to Johnson County — sent the Lady Patriots to Grainger for the region quarterfinals. Despite trimming a 17-point deficit to within two possessions, East’s season ended with a 59-51 loss.

Hayley Grubb (13.5 points per game) and freshman Jenna Hare (12.0 points, 8.4 rebounds) were the Lady Patriots’ top offensive threats. Riley Nelson led Northeast Tennessee with 5.7 assists per game.

FOOTBALL

Sometimes a season can turn on the small things.

Sullivan East started the year with a tough 14-13 loss to Johnson County. Five games into the season, the Patriots had five losses with four of them by a combined total of 17 points. The other setback came against eventual Class 4A state champion Elizabethton.

East couldn’t recover from the rough start, but it did avoid a winless season with a 21-14 victory over Sullivan North in Week 10.