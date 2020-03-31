Boone AD Good misses watching the kids compete

GRAY — Springtime is usually a crazy chase for area athletic directors, but Daniel Boone’s Danny Good has different things on his plate these days.

“Really the days haven’t been too bad,” Good said, referring to the day-to-day changes brought about by the coronavirus outbreak. “For instance, I’ve been working Mondays through Thursdays feeding the kids at the schools. Also, I had a chance to order new basketball uniforms for both the boys and girls. We also ordered new cross country uniforms.”

But the evenings have been a different story, Good said.

“The biggest change for athletic directors is the evening hours,” he said. “I looked at the calendar in March, and I had only two evenings off the whole month before this virus hit. For us, the biggest adjustment is the ballgames.”

Those events are what Good said he is missing.

“I miss being able to pull up a chair and watch our kids compete,” he said. “For our student- athletes, I hope we get a chance to compete in the postseason. On paper we’ve got one of the best baseball teams we’ve had in a long time.”

Good said he still has hope things will get better before the spring season fades away.

“My glass is always half-full,” he said. “I’m trying to stay positive. I really believe wholeheartedly we will get a postseason in. How much of a regular season? I don’t think a lot.”

Another difficult thing for Good and other athletic directors is keeping the kids off the playing fields, not from a physical sense but from the idea of having to deny them access.

“It’s tough,” he said. “Here we ask the student-athletes to work hard and put in the time and improve on their skills, then we draw a line in the sand and say you can’t come here until this ban is lifted.

“For the most part, things have gone well. The coaches met with the kids and explained the situation. Since then we’ve been sending out contacts by text or Twitter, reminding them they are not allowed on school property.”

Looking forward, Good and other Big 7 Conference athletic directors have been trying to figure out what a postseason-only format might look like.

“People are brainstorming ‘what ifs,’ ” Good said. “What can we do as far as seeding to have the district tournament? I don’t know if you would do a blind draw or go by preseason predictions, who knows?”

As for dealing with the situation as a whole, Good said he is leaning on his faith.

“God is in charge of my life,” he said. “He is in charge of this as well. I’m not overly concerned about it. He knows what is best.

“It has made me slow down, take a deep breath and prioritize some things. I think people are spending more family time together.”