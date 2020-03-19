Southwest Virginia athletic directors hope to salvage spring sports season

The question that most are asking — What do we do next? — is also being asked by high school athletic officials across Southwest Virginia.

While high school sporting programs have been put on hiatus in Virginia coinciding with the governor’s order to close public schools through March 27 because of the coronavirus pandemic, school officials in the region are continuing to monitor situations on a daily basis.

“It’s day to day, hour to hour,” Union Principal Dr. Mike Goforth said Wednesday about the future of the spring sports season in the region.

“It’s crazy times,” Union athletic director Elijah Helton said. “Right now, we’re scheduled to come back March 30, but we’re not really sure if that’s the case at this point.”

Helton said athletic officials from the Mountain 7 District, which includes Union, Wise Central, Gate City, Lee High, John Battle, Abingdon and Ridgeview, have not met yet to discuss scheduling and other athletic issues.

“Like everybody else, we’re just trying to see what happens,” he said.

For spring sports — including baseball, softball, boys soccer, girls soccer, boys tennis, girls tennis, boys track and girls track — the first play date for schools was scheduled for March 16. But the governor’s order to close schools through March 27 included the suspension of athletic events, including team practices.

During that two-week period, Union’s baseball team had six games scheduled, including two Mountain 7 games.

Helton said if schools go back in session on March 30 or at a later date that still provides enough time for spring sports seasons to be salvaged, one of the first orders of business will be to reorganize schedules.

“We would have to look at the games that have been postponed, and we would have to give first preference to district games,” said Helton. “We would have to play district games first and then maybe put nondistrict games on the back end if there is time remaining.”

Gate City athletic director Brent Roberts said the cancellation of the first two weeks of the spring sports season has been surreal. While viewed as necessary by most, Roberts said it has definitely altered the way this year’s spring sports season will play out.

Like Helton, Roberts said if school goes back in session this spring and sports programs resume play, district contests will have to be given top priority.

“If we go back on March 30, we will have missed 10 play dates, and baseball will have missed five games (including one Mountain 7 game),” Roberts said. “Whenever we start back, we’ll have to do away with nondistrict games on the schedule and just play our district games. Then if we have room we can maybe go back and schedule some nondistrict games.”

With baseball and softball, Roberts said the schools could consider playing doubleheaders in a home and home series, playing two games at one school on one date and then playing two more at the other school on a different date. That would allow the teams to get in more games quicker.

The Class 1 Cumberland District — made up of Rye Cove, Twin Springs, Eastside, J.I. Burton, Castlewood and Thomas Walker — faces the same scheduling issues, assuming there will be a spring sports season at area schools this season.

Eastside Principal Bryan Crutchfield said Cumberland officials are waiting until school is back in session to try to figure out schedules for spring sports teams.

Just like the Mountain 7, the Cumberland District will have to give top priority to district games when reconfiguring schedules.

Crutchfield said he thinks the teams will need practice time when, and if, they get to play this spring.

“I think they would need at least about a week to practice and get back in to game-playing shape after being off for a couple of weeks,” he said. “I definitely don’t want to see any kids get hurt because of this.”

ANOTHER NEMESIS

In addition to a shortened season, plus make-up time for practice, teams in the spring will face the same nemesis they face each year: the weather.

“We always have rain showers in April and May that force schedule changes anyway. So this will just add to it,” Helton said.

“We have a hard time in April and May just getting games completed with the weather,” Roberts stated.

Regardless of how the uncharted situation with the coronavirus plays out, school officials are committed to providing the best scenario possible for student-athletes and for all students.

“We’ll make it work,” Helton said.