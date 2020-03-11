Rogersville purchases vacant shopping center to build new recreation facility

ROGERSVILLE — City leaders are hoping to replace the vacant former United Grocery Store shopping center with a top-notch recreation center, possibly with basketball courts and an indoor swimming pool.

On Tuesday, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 5-0 to buy the three-acre complex at 921 E. Main St. for $625,000, well below the owners’ original asking price of $750,000.

The site is adjacent to the old Blue Spring House property and 1.5 acre lot that the BMA bought for $75,000 in 2016 for use as an expansion of the City Park as well.

The shopping center’s anchor store, United Grocery, has been closed for almost a year, and another storefront, The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, was recently bought out by Walgreens and is also vacant.

City Attorney Bill Phillips told the BMA Tuesday that the leases have expired for the only two current businesses in the shopping center, a Subway sandwich shop and Smokies Hemp Co.

The BMA voted 5-0 to move forward with the sale, and then voted 5-0 to issue a $700,000 capital outlay note with US Bank, which offered the lowest interest rate of the three banks that offered bids for the loan.

US Bank offered 1.85% interest, while First Community Bank offered 3%, and Civis Bank offered 4%.

The additional $75,000 above the purchase price will be used for engineering and/or architectural studies to tell the BMA exactly what type of facilities can be built on the site.

However, the BMA already seemed to have an idea in mind for developing that property when the board’s first public discussion of the purchase began Tuesday evening.

“We’ve talked a long time in our town ever since I’ve been an alderman about the possibility of us having our own basketball courts in the future,” said Alderman Brian Hartness. “Maybe being able to afford an indoor pool. With us having that property and the (former Blue Spring House) property next to that, we’ve got a great opportunity here to really enhance our park. This will put us a step in the right direction in going where we need to be with our park.”

Hartness added, “It really looks good for our town to have something like this available. … We need to have a place for our own gyms where we won’t have to barter to use gyms.”

Alderman Mark DeWitte said it might also create new tourism opportunities for the city.

“It would open up the possibility of having some regional tournaments and things like that, and we wouldn’t have to worry about interfering with somebody else’s schedule.”

Mayor Jim Sells said the timing for the purchase is good because the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering grant funding for communities to conduct park master planning.

The BMA also voted Tuesday to apply for TDEC’s Park Master Planning Grant, which would analyze the best use for the city’s existing park facilities and recommend where improvements can be made.

City Recorder Glenn Hutchens told the board that the study is expected to cost $45,000 to $50,000, and Rogersville’s match for the grant would amount to about $7,000.