Now is the time to sign up for Parks and Rec adult softball

KINGSPORT — The spring softball season is almost here, which means if you’re interested in playing, you need to get down to the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.

The Parks and Recreation office is now registering teams for adult spring softball. Teams can have a maximum of 20 players on their roster. Divisions being offered include Women’s Open, Co-Ed, Men’s Open, Industrial, and Church.

League play is scheduled to begin in mid-April. The entry fee is $350 per team with a $10 non-resident fee for all players who live outside the city limits of Kingsport (with a maximum fee of $50). The deadline for registration is March 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Teams can register Monday through Friday at the Civic Auditorium (1550 Fort Henry Drive) from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information or to sign your team up, contact Jason Wilburn by phone at (423) 229-9459 or by email at [email protected]