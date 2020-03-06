SWV Notes: UVA-Wise women earn postseason honors

Two Virginia-Wise freshmen have been named to the All-South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball team.

Caitlyn Ross finished the year with one of the best freshman seasons in school history.

As her reward, Ross was named to both the All-SAC freshman team and to the conference’s second team.

Ross led the SAC with 5.8 assists per game.

She finished the season with 161 assists, the second most in the program’s history.

Ross averaged 13.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game for the Cavaliers.

Another UVA Wise freshman picked up postseason accolades.

Nia Vanzant, who averaged 14.8 points per game in her first year in the college ranks, was named to the All-SAC squad.

She finished 19 games scoring in double figures and averaged 19.5 points over the final nine games of the season.

BEST OF THE SAC

Anderson’s Alexy Mollenhauer won the conference’s player of the year award, while Wingate’s Teliyah Jeter was named the SAC’s defensive player of the year.

Carson-Newman’s Braelyn Wykle was the SAC freshman of the year.

Anderson coach Jonathon Barbaree took coach of the year honors.

WHITESIDE NAMED TO SECOND TEAM

In men’s basketball honors released Thursday, UVA Wise sophomore Cameron Whiteside was named to the All-SAC second team.

Whiteside led the Cavaliers and the SAC in scoring, averaging 20.8 points and pulling down 7.4 rebounds per game.

Lincoln Memorial’s Courvoisier McCauley was player of the year, while teammate Cameron Henry was named the defensive player of the year.

Anderson’s Crosby James II was the freshman of the year, and LMU’s Josh Schertz was coach of the year after leading his team to the regular-season SAC championship.

ROAD WARRIORS

UVA Wise baseball wrapped up a season-opening, 17-game road trip Wednesday with a 5-3 win over LMU.

The win keeps the Cavaliers in the middle of the SAC standings heading into the weekend with a 3-3 conference record.

Cavaliers coach Hank Banner, in his 24th season at the helm of the program, has the squad off to a 10-7 overall start.

The team was picked to finish dead last in the 12-team SAC preseason coaches’ poll. But the Cavs have exceeded expectations so far and have raised a few eyebrows.

UVA Wise is scheduled to play its first SAC home series in school history this weekend when it hosts conference power Newberry.

HOME OPENER

Softball also enters into the UVA Wise history books this week when the Cavs play their first SAC games.

The Cavs have home conference games scheduled against Tusculum and Anderson before concluding the weekend with a nonconference tilt against Shepherd.

BLUE DEVILS SIGN

Two Gate City Blue Devils signed letters of intent this week to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Kert Gibson signed with UVA Wise Wednesday to play football, while Logan Tomlinson plans to continue his football career at Emory & Henry. Tomlinson signed with the Wasps on Thursday.