UVA Wise softball gets back in win column with sweep of Blues

WISE — Virginia-Wise tuned up for its South Atlantic Conference debut with a non-conference doubleheader sweep of Bluefield State on Wednesday at Cavalier Field.

UVA Wise, which is scheduled to play its first SAC games in school history Thursday against Tusculum, got solid hitting from the top of its lineup and solid pitching to take 8-0 and 9-1 wins over the Blues. Both games were called after five innings because of the eight-run rule.

“We definitely needed a couple of wins and a couple of games in the win column,” said Cavalier co-head coach Karen Bitter, who watched her team improve to 8-10 on the year with the sweep. “Playing is obviously way cooler and way more fun than practicing. It just kind of gave the girls a little bit more opportunity to be outside instead of being inside and things that we haven’t really had a whole opportunity to do short of just playing games.”

The wins ended a skid for the Cavaliers, who won just one game in their last eight.

“To be out on our home field and sweep and hit the ball and score some runs, that was a bonus today,” said Bitter.

Several Cavalier batters pounded the ball with 15 combined hits in the two wins.

Junior Kaylee Jones (Eastside) added another home run to her team-leading six in the day’s first game.

Jones delivered a walk-off, three-run shot for the Cavs in the bottom of the fifth inning that ended the contest.

On the day, Jones was 3-for-6 with a home run, four RBIs and four runs scored.

“We had some timely hits. We squared some balls up and our defense made plays. And that was kind of what we were lacking last week,” said Jones. “And our pitchers threw great. We just put it all together.”

POWER AT THE PLATE

Several other UVA Wise players came up big at the plate for the day.

In the two games combined, Taylor Woodlief (Lebanon) finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs, Riley Hunt went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Kailey Huffman went 3-for-6 with an RBI and Nikki Smith was 2-for-4 with five runs.

STRONG IN THE CIRCLE

Freshman hurler McKenna Falwell went the distance on the mound in the opening game for the Cavs and held the Blues (3-3) at bay for the entire five innings.

Falwell (4-5) allowed just one hit and struck out 12, while walking three in the shutout win.

In the second game, three UVA Wise pitchers worked on the mound. Sydney Collins threw three hitless innings with two strikeouts and a walk. Raychel Lapallo gave up a hit and run with a strikeout and no walks in one inning of work. Kailyn Spencer (2-4) was credited with the win after throwing the final inning and striking out the side.

BLUEFIELD STATE NUMBERS

Bluefield State’s Madison Thompson (2-1) took her first loss of the season. She worked four and two-thirds innings, giving up eight runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and nine walks.

In the second game, Ashlee Brassart (1-1) took the loss after giving up seven runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and three walks in four innings.

Jessi Foster smacked a solo homer in the second game of the twin bill for the Blues’ only run on the day.

UP NEXT

UVA Wise has a busy schedule the rest of the week.

The Cavaliers host Tusculum on Thursday before entertaining Anderson in more SAC action on Saturday. They close out the weekend Sunday at home against Shepherd.