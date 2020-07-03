Gapp doesn't live in 1st Congressional District

He lives in Knoxville, according to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office.

Gapp, in a statement, responded: “As the only doctor in the primary, I have a medical practice in Johnson City, and I have treated over 45,000 patients in the district. Most importantly, I share the same conservative Christian values and pride in our country and our flag.”

What does the law say?

The U.S. Constitution, according to Article 1 Section 2, says candidates for the House of Representatives only have to be “an inhabitant of that state.”

Large field of candidates

Gapp is one of 16 people competing in the August Republican primary. A Democrat hasn’t been elected to the 1st Congressional District seat since the 19th century.

What counties make up the district?

The district is located in the northeastern portion of the state and includes Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties and parts of Jefferson and Sevier counties.

Early voting begins July 17.