Old address on petition leads to trouble for GOP hopeful Williams

BLOUNTVILLE — First Congressional District GOP candidate Nichole Williams of Kingsport has been notified of an online filing accusing her of criminal perjury.

However, Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus insisted Williams hasn’t been formally charged.

Staubus said the online filing is simply for noting the case number.

“You have to have a case number to have a case,” he said. “What I have done is propose this plea to the defense attorney to speed up the process. I’m waiting to see if they will enter a plea and schedule the case for a plea.”

Williams is one of 16 candidates on the August GOP primary ballot to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Phil Roe. She is a former Roe intern.

According to the filing, the violation date was Feb. 13 of this year.

Williams explained that when she picked up her petition to run, she didn’t realize she would have to fill it out at the election office.

“I had recently moved across town and hadn’t updated my driver’s license,” she said. “I went over a huge packet of information and just accidentally wrote my old address on there. When I realized what I had done, I picked up a whole new petition, and it has my correct address on it. I got all new signatures, and that is the petition that is on file with the state. I understand the letter of the law that I made a mistake and that was an official document. It just is what it is. I don’t think I’ve lied to anybody or anything.”