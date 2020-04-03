Candidates for school board, state offices make filing deadline

BLOUNTVILLE — The deadline passed Thursday for candidates seeking to be on the August ballot for federal, state and some local offices. Local offices on the ballot include four seats on the seven-member Sullivan County Board of Education.

School board races are, by Tennessee law, nonpartisan. Other races on the Aug. 6 ballot include party primaries for the Tennessee General Assembly and the United States Congress.

Here’s a breakdown of who filed by Thursday’s deadline and for what race:

Tennessee General Assembly

For offices that include representation of Sullivan County (in all or in part) on the August ballot, candidates who filed to run include:

• State Senate District 4: Incumbent Jon C. Lundberg filed to seek the GOP nomination, and Amber Riddle has filed to seek the Democratic Party nomination.

• State House District 1: Incumbent John Crawford filed to seek the GOP nomination. No one is running for the Democratic nomination.

• State House District 2: Incumbent Bud Hulsey filed to seek the GOP nomination. Arvil Love has filed to seek the Democratic Party nomination.

• State House District 3: Scotty Campbell and Neal Kerney each filed to seek the GOP nomination. No one is running for the Democratic nomination. Incumbent Timothy Hill (R) is not seeking his party’s nomination for reelection, having announced he is running for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat being vacated by the retirement of Congressman Phil Roe (R). District 3 includes Johnson County and portions of Sullivan County and Carter County.

Sullivan County Board of Education

All districts have only one seat.

• District 1: Incumbent Mark Ireson and Mark Harris filed to run.

• District 3: Incumbent Matthew Spivey and Mark Vicars filed to run.

• District 5: Incumbent Randall Jones, Jason Horton, and Grover Blane Starnes filed to run.

• District 7: Incumbent Jane Thomas and Mary Rouse filed to run.

Federal offices

Candidates for Congress, both the Senate and the House of Representatives, must file their petitions to run with the state. As of 6 p.m. (EDT) the state’s website listed only those who had filed as of close of business on Wednesday. The filing deadline was noon Thursday. So the list might not include all filings. What it did show in the race to replace Roe, who is not seeking another term: 24 hopefuls had picked up petitions to seek the GOP nomination, and 15 of them had filed as of Wednesday; four hopefuls had picked up petitions to seek the Democratic Party’s nomination and three of them had filed as of Wednesday; and two independents had picked up and one of them had filed. What the website showed in the U.S. Senate race was: 23 hopefuls had picked up petitions to seek the GOP nomination, and 15 had filed as of close of business Wednesday; eight hopefuls had picked up to seek the Democratic nomination, and six of them had filed by Wednesday; and 12 independents had picked up petitions, and six had filed by Wednesday.