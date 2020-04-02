Hawk says he's running for 1st Congressional District seat

“It has been my distinct honor to serve the citizens of Greene County and all of East Tennessee for the past 18 years in our Tennessee House of Representatives,” said Hawk, a Greeneville Republican. “After much prayerful deliberation with my family, I am eager to be a candidate for United States Congress in order to even better serve the great folks living in our region of Tennessee.”

Hawk joins a crowded field of at least six other Republicans seeking the nomination in the August GOP primary. U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, a Republican, is retiring. A Democrat hasn’t served the district since Reconstruction.

Hawk currently serves as chairman of the Tennessee House Subcommittee on Tenncare, and he serves on the House Finance Committee, House Insurance Committee, House Education Committee, the House Budget Subcommittee and the Higher Education Subcommittee. He served as the House assistant majority leader during the 110th General Assembly.

“Tennessee has been a leader in formulating responsible budgets over the past decade. I have been a leader in balancing Tennessee’s budget and look forward to taking my financial skills to Washington to help balance the ever-growing federal budget,” Hawk noted.

Hawk said he has an 89% lifetime conservative voting record, according to the American Conservative Union Foundation’s Center for Legislative Accountability.

“Throughout my years of public service, I have been blessed to represent great folks who have empowered me to vote in a way that best represents our region,” said Hawk. “I plan to continue my strong leadership and representation in Washington to work on important issues in our district such as illegal immigration, protection of our Second Amendment rights and better addressing mental health and substance abuse issues in our region. Additionally, I want to carry on Congressman Phil Roe’s legacy of constituent service to our United States military veterans in East Tennessee.”