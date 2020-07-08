SURGOINSVILLE - Linda Varlene Willis, 67, of Surgoinsville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home.

Linda loved Jesus, her family, and her friends. She was a woman who worked hard and loved well. Linda loved to serve at her church especially in Kidztown in the preschool department. When she knew her time was near she was excited to be going home to see Jesus and her loved ones and she wanted others to be ready to go as well.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, George Earl and Evelyne Adkins as well as her sister, Shirley Kay.

Survivors include her lifelong buddy, Alfred Willis; daughters, Joanna (Donald) Phillips, Tracy (Jerome) Lockhart, and Jane (Matt) Willis Rogers; grandchildren, Seth (Stephanie) Phillips, Julie Phillips, Megan Phillips, Isaac Phillips, Caleb Phillips, Tyler Phillips, Jacob Lockhart, Isaiah Rogers and, Isabella Rogers; honorary grandson, Michael Wolfe; siblings, Kenneth (Lee) Adkins, Michael Adkins, and Jimmie Kimbler; special friends, Avery Bruner, Gabriel Abshire, and Malcolm England; along with several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at her home on July 11, 2020 from 2pm to 6pm.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Suncrest Hospice, her nurse friend Jackie “Frog” Reeves, along with Kelvin Kuylee her social worker for their loving care.

