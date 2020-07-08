WEBER CITY, VA - Don Louviere, “The Voice of Food City”, age 75 of Weber City, VA passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5 – 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11: 00 AM at Saint Dominic Catholic Church with Father Michael Cummins officiating. Burial will follow in Holston View Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the employees of Food City for their many years of friendship.

Online condolences may be made to the Don Louviere family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family of Don Louviere.