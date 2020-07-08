BLOUNTVILLE - Diane M. Jordan 75 of Blountville, TN. went to be with our Lord on July 6, 2020.

She was born in Buffalo, NY., was a Graduate of Tidewater Community College with an Associates in nursing to become a Registered Nurse. She retired as an administrator for Fresenius U.S.A. She was a member of Wheeler United Methodist Church.

Diane enjoyed volunteering with the church, Bingo, playing cards with her neighbors and spending the winters with her many friends in New Smyrna Beach. She will be remembered most for her warm heart friendly smile and love of Family.

She is preceded in death by her Parents Joseph Sansanese, Madeline Sansanese, Elmer Jordan Sr., Hazel Jordan. Brothers Joseph Jr Sansanese, Gerald (Mildred) Sansanese. Sisters Joan (William) Greene, Mary Lou (Frank) DiGiacomo. Son Timothy Jordan, and Daughter-in -Law Virginia Bucklaew.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years Elmer Jordan Jr. Daughters Mary Louise Sansanese, Wanda (Milton) Jordan. Son David Bucklaew. Granddaughter Jordan (Sadeq) Bagby. Brother – in – Law Chris (Joanne) Jordan, Sister – in – Law Kay Jordan, numerous Nieces and Nephews and Great Nieces and Nephews.

There will be a viewing on Friday July 10, 2020 at 5pm to 7pm with a service to follow with Rev. Richard Bawgus officiating at East Tennessee Funeral Home.

Interment will be held on July 11, 2020 at 12pm at East Tennessee Funeral Home 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, TN 37617.

Flowers may be sent to the funeral home directly or Donations may be made in her name to St. Jude or Wheeler United Methodist Church, 211 Sanders St. Blountville, TN 37617.

East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Diane M. Jordan.