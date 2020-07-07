KINGSPORT - Marvin Dale Adams of Kingsport celebrated the most beautiful homecoming on July 5, 2020, when he was joyfully reunited at the gates of heaven with his beloved wife Janice and his two sons Bryan Keith and Jeffrey Scott Adams.

Marvin was born in Gray TN and raised in the Caney Creek area of Baileyton until he moved to Kingsport and started his family. He served in the United States Army from 1957-1961 and spent most of his life working in the parts department at the Don Hill dealership.

In his lifetime he served in many roles in the church, including choir director at Springdale Baptist Church and Deacon at Vernon Heights Baptist Church and later Bays Mountain Baptist Church. He shared the love of God with everyone he knew and his deepest desire was to see them all someday in heaven.

Everyone who knew Marvin loved him for his sweet, gentle heart and for the occasional jelly bean or candy he would share from his pockets. His favorite Bible verse was Joshua 1:9.

In addition to his wife and sons, Marvin was preceded in death by his father and mother, Rome and Iva Adams; brothers Zee and Willard Adams and a sister Joann (Adams) Watts; and many precious brother and sisters in law and beloved family members.

Marvin is survived by his grandson, Noah Benjamin Adams, whom he has called “the love of his life”; his granddaughter, Ella Belle Adams; and his daughter-in-law, Amy Adams. He also leaves behind his second wife and companion, Leann Adams. Other surviving family members include sisters, Eastlee (Sherrill) Vaughan and Shearmalene Johnson; and brothers, Jerry (Brenda) Adams and Paul (Doris) Adams; sisters-in-law, Clara Lee Wright, Roze Ella Wright, Delilah Beckum, Donna Pack and Shirley Bell; and several nieces, nephews, and loved ones. He is also survived by beloved friends/family Sherry Jones Taylor, Brittany Stewart and Anthony Stewart.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at East Lawn Memorial Park with Nick Adams and Tim Nelson officiating.