GRAY - Edwina Rose Clawson, 79, passed away at her home in Gray, Tennessee on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Ms. Clawson was born on December 19, 1940, in Harlan, Kentucky, to the late Ed and Mildred Pennington Cornett.

Ms. Clawson was a native of Harlan, Kentucky, but lived in Gray, Tennessee, for almost 60 years. She was a Baptist and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She attended Harlan High School and was employed by Kingsport Housing Authority for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed baking cakes, reading her Bible, birdwatching, shopping, and being an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Clawson was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Clawson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Kenny E. Clawson & partner Tom Collins, and David Clawson & wife Misti; one grandson, Anthony Clawson; and a special friend, Charlotte Jane Davis.

Visitation for Ms. Clawson will be at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. A funeral service will follow beginning at 11:00 AM, Evangelist Toonie Cash will be officiating the service. The graveside service will be at Resthaven Cemetery, located in Harlan, Kentucky, on Friday afternoon, beginning at 3:00 PM.

Condolences may be sent to Mrs. Clawson’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com

