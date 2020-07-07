Dale Von Cherry

After graduating he joined the US Army from 1976-1978. Dale continued on to be a truck driver, mechanic, and later in life an addictions counselor. He loved Alabama football, boating, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his beloved dogs, Jake and Jessie.

Dale is survived by his wife Rosemarie Cherry, parents, Howard and Shirley Cherry, sisters, Kim Brooks and Tammie (Glen) Kromar, daughter Amanda (Mike) Cooney, grandchildren Madilynn and Declan, nephew Chadd Bush, niece Stevie Hensley and childhood friend, Linda Barend.

Donations in Dale’s memory can be sent to Noah’s Blessing Box at 99 Chapin Street, Canandaigua, NY 14424. There will be no services.