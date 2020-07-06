KINGSPORT - Shirley Salley, age 84, of Kingsport went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Orebank Missionary Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow with Pastor David Bolden and Pastor David Smith officiating. Music will be provided by Jada Bolden and Pastor David Foster.

The family would like to offer sincere thanks to Amedysis Hospice, with special thanks to Kelli, Megan, Marcella, and Courtney.

The family requests no flowers however, in lieu of flowers if you desire, please make a memorial contribution to Orebank Missionary Baptist Church in Shirley’s memory.

