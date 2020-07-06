KINGSPORT - Ronnie Edward “Ed” Ragsdale, 66, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his residence with his loving family by his side.

He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. He graduated from Ketron High School.

Ed retired from Eastman Chemical Co. as a Job Planner after 40 years of service.

He was an avid fisherman, a Yankees fan, Darrell Waltrip fan, Cowboy’s fan, enjoyed attending the Indy 500 with his son. Ed loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Helen Cain Ragsdale; brothers, Wayne Ragsdale and Bill Ragsdale; nephew, Joey Franklin and father in law and mother in law, Bob and Pauline Puckett.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 46 years, Cathy Ragsdale; son, Eddie Ragsdale and wife Rhonda; daughter, Melissa Ragsdale Horne; grandsons, Ethan Horne, and Jackson Horne; sisters, Betty Franklin and husband, Ronnie; Connie Church and husband, David; brother from another mother, Paul Aesque and special friend, Renee; sister in law, Sherry Ragsdale; special brother in law and sister in law, Ronnie and Gail Puckett; brothers in law, David Puckett and wife, Nancy and Jack Puckett and wife, Connie; several nieces and nephews; Eastman co-workers and his dog, Kash (Johnny).

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his residence. Casual dress is requested, especially Dallas Cowboy or New York Yankees attire.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:00 pm with Pastor David Salley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund online at www.jdrf.com or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org or to the Ballad Health Cancer Care, make checks payable to Friends for the Fight, Att: Kelly Meade, 2202 N. John B. Dennis Hwy., Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Regional Cancer Center at Indian Path, Ballad Health Oncology Dept. 3rd floor Wilcox Hall and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their compassion and care.

The care of Ronnie “Ed’ Ragsdale and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.