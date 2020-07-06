KINGSPORT - Orville O. “ODE” Rhoton, age 87, of Kingsport, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord and our Mom, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the VA Medical Center following a short battle with cancer.

Born in Scott County, Virginia on May 31, 1933, a son of the late James and Myrtle Taylor Rhoton, he has resided in this area most of his life.

He married Jean Carter in Scott County, Virginia. Orville was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the US Army. He was an owner/operator of a local business.

Ode will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, pap, brother and friend who loved watching racing with his son, Bill.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Jean Rhoton (2015); two brothers, Orbin and Luther Rhoton; four sisters, Jo Carter, Lochie Wilson, Irene Orfandies and Leyno Stephenson.

Orville is survived by his daughters, Sue Cook and husband George of Asheville, North Carolina and Gail Roller and husband Earl of Kingsport, Tennessee; sons, Bill Stone and wife Donna of Kingsport, Tennessee and Butch and Skip Rhoton; four grandchildren, Brent Jennings and wife Melissa, Amber Carter and husband Matt, Ryan Roller and wife Sarah and Mia Patrick and husband Franklin; three great-grandchildren, Haley Jennings, Sydney Carter and Ryker Roller; one brother, Glen Rhoton of Blountville, Tennessee; Several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Roller, Matt Carter, Brent Jennings, Earl Roller and Edgar Carter.

A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, Tennessee. Those attending committal services are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 11:45 a.m.