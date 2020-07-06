KINGSPORT - Michael Wayne Barbour, 62, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, July 3, 2020.

He was born in Kingsport, TN October 30, 1957, to Minnie Barbour and the late Ray C. Barbour.

Michael was a Lynn View Alumni. He retired from the U.S. Army and retired from Food City after 31 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his father Roy C. Barbour and sister Teresa Lane.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 38 years, Lori Barbour; children, Tosha Love and husband, Wesley; Wesley Barbour and wife, Kacy and Brittany Kilgore and husband, Matthew; grandchildren, Noah, Bentley, Amelia, Braylon, Coralynn, Koda, Nolan and Raleigh; mother, Minnie Barbour; sister, Sherry Barbour and husband, Joe Baier; brother in law, Sam Lane; niece, Alycia Moll and husband, Larry; nephews, Preston Lane and wife, Miriam and Jordan Lane and wife, Heather; several great nieces and nephews whom he loved and cherished deeply.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:45 pm Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor David Salley officiating.

Military Graveside Rites will be conducted at 10:00 am Wednesday, July 8, 2020, by the American Legion Post #3 and Post #265, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gravelly Baptist Church, Building Fund, 647 Gravely Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of Amedysis Hospice for their compassion and care.

