KINGSPORT – Lonnie Harold Archer, 91, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. There will be a masonic service at 7:00 pm conducted by Whiteside Lodge #13 and a Celebration of Life service will follow with Pastor Stephen Hopkins officiating. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Liberty Hill Cemetery, Mt. Carmel. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.

In memory of Lonnie, memorial contributions may be made to Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church, 1000 Kendrick Creek Road, Kingsport, TN 37663.

The family requests that visitors wear masks and practice social distancing.

