NICKELSVILLE, VA - Jim Trent, 78 of Nickelsville, VA closed the door of his life and entered Heaven on July 4th, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Rance Edwards and Rev. Millard Johnson officiating. Eulogy will be given by Paul Trent. Music will be provided by Nickelsville Community Choir. Burial will follow in Holston View Cemetery with Military Honors provided by American Legion Hammond Post #265 and the Virginia National Guard. Pallbearers will be Paul Trent (Son), Greg McClanahan (Son-In-Law), Shaun Tubbs (Son-In-Law), Parker Tubbs (Grandson), Mike Dotson (Friend) Brandt Dawson (Grandson-In-Law). Honorary Pallbearers will be Men from Culbertson’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

The family of Jim Trent would like to send special thanks to Hope Hatfield, Mike Dotson, Theresa and Billy Meade, Jarvis and Carolyn Vicars, the church family of Culbertson’s UMC, Caris Hopice, Andy White, RN.

In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Culbertson’s Chapel UMC, General Fund, Nickelsville, VA 24271.

