BLOUNTVILLE - Iva Dell Lawson Payne, 89 of Blountville, passed away at home on Friday, July 3, 2020 after a brief illness.

She was a member of Holly Spring United Methodist Church and also attended Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church in Kingsport. She was an active member of UMW and FCE. She was retired from Beecham Laboratories in Bristol. She enjoyed playing Rook with her friends every week. Iva Dell loved spending time with her friends.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Clyde Whiteman; her second husband Don Payne: her parents Lon and Eva Lawson; 4 sisters and 2 brothers.

Iva Dell is survived by her sister Margie Lawson Jennings; nieces, Sharon Begley, Janet Grant and Reba Begley; nephew Randall Begley; great nieces, Gretchen Brooks (Larry) and Meredith Nickens (Grant); great-great nieces Maggie, Bonnie and Georgia Brooks.

The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Marshall Steinle officiating. Music will be provided by Liz Carico.

Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Blountville with Pastor Randy Shupe officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charitable organization of one's choice.

