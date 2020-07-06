KINGSPORT - Dorothy M. Guy, 79, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, July 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport.

Dorothy was a charter member of Higher Ground Baptist Church and was a faithful member of the Mary Sunday School Class.

She dedicated her life to caring for her family and friends. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her grandchildren were the sunshine of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny B. Guy; son, Gregory W. Guy; parents, Harrison and Bertha Carpenter; sisters, Ruth Carpenter and Betty McGaha; brothers, John Carpenter, James Carpenter and Robert L. Carpenter.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Johnna L. Adinolfi and Theresa Bright (Mike); grandchildren, Sonny Adinolfi (Leah), Leslie W. Keene (Ershal) and Aaron Adinolfi (Kelli); great granddaughters, Sarah, Olivia, Destini and Maggie; daughter in law, Sallie Guy; sisters, Trixie S. Kern, Margaret Riley (Carl) and Barbara Jean Bennett; several nieces and nephews.

A Public Visitation will be from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the Fireside Room. Due to Covid-19 the family will not be present at that time.

A Private Family Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Bro. Wayne Bledsoe officiating.

Dorothy will be laid to rest beside her husband, Johnny.

A special thank you to Kelli Adinolfi for her loving care and dedication.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com

The care of Dorothy Guy and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Service.