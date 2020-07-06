CHURCH HILL - Brian Jason Barnette, 47 has ascended through the Milky Way into heaven on July 3, 2020. He was loved and respected by many.

Brian's wishes were to be cremated. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 7 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be at 7:00 PM with Rev. Mitch Russell officiating.

