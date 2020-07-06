Anna Lea Stallard, 88, went home to be with the Lord at her residence on Thursday, July 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was of the Christian Faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Stallard; son, Paul Stallard; granddaughter, Renee Cantrell; parents, Harrison and Etta Perry Mullins; son-in-law, Carl Cantrell; and daughter-in-law, Janice Stallard.

Surviving are two daughters, Marietta Cantrell and Juanita Carrabba and husband Joe; two sons, Danny Stallard and wife Linda and Letteau “Lee” Stallard and wife Carolyn; ten grandchildren; one special grandson, Little Dan Stallard; thirteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Mullins and wife Mary Ellen and Fred Mullins and wife Dayle; sister, Leona Jessee and husband Jerry; and a host of other relatives and friends.

All services will be private. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

