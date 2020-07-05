John Mark Renfro

He was born in Kingsport, TN on April 26, 1943, and was the son of the late Fred “Chick” and Ruby Hope Flannary Renfro. In addition to his parents John was also preceded in death by his grandson, Camden Reece Walters. He was a golfer and enjoyed Nascar and farming. He was an avid “Loafer” and enjoyed playing cards. He was employed by Kingsport Press as a pressman for over 40 years. Johnny served in the US Army and the TN National Guard.

Mr. Renfro is survived by his wife, Betty Renfro; daughters, Misty Kern and husband Kip, Krystal Walters and husband Stacy; grandchild, Jakson Burke; brother, Mike Renfro and wife Diane; nephew, Aaron Renfro and wife Devon; great niece, Penelope Grace Renfro.

Graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11 AM in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Rev. George Amburgey officiating and family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.

