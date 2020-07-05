Jimmy L. Trent

NICKELSVILLE, VA - Jim Trent, 78 of Nickelsville, VA closed the door of his life and entered Heaven on July 4th, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

His family was by his side. Jim was often referred to as the most honest, hardworking man they ever knew. He was gentle and kind and fiercely loyal to his family. He taught Sunday school in earlier years and studied the Bible. He was an avid reader, often reading on subjects such as botany, livestock, welding, farming, & etc. He was a generous person, who considered the needs of others before himself. He enjoyed fishing and canoeing; however his greatest enjoyment was his farm and family. Jim served in the US Navy on the Amphibious Assault Ship, USS Okinawa and also served in the Virginia National Guard. He received his BS in teaching from LMU, MS in Education Administration from ETSU. He taught school in the Portsmouth, VA City Schools and in Scott County, VA Schools. He retired from Tennessee Eastman. Jim was born on December 8, 1941 to the late Rile and Lucy (Ray) Trent. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Felosi and brother, Bill Trent.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara (Hensley) Trent; daughters, Vicky (Trent) and Greg McClanahan, Abingdon, VA, Joy (Trent) and Shaun Tubbs, Morrow, OH; son, Paul and Melissa (Rogers) Trent, Beaverdam, VA; grandchildren, Rachel (McClanahan) Dawson and husband Brandt, Eileen McClanahan, Olivia Trent, Audrey Trent, Caroline Trent, Elizabeth Tubbs, & Parker Tubbs; sisters, Anna Mae Arnette, Big Stone Gap, VA, Margie Littrell, Rose Hill, VA, Betty Roberts, Ewing, VA, Judy Nicely, Chattanooga, TN; brother, Kenneth Trent, Rose Hill, VA.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Rance Edwards and Rev. Millard Johnson officiating. Eulogy will be given by Paul Trent. Music will be provided by Nickelsville Community Choir. Burial will follow in Holston View Cemetery with Military Honors provided by American Legion Hammond Post #265 and the Virginia National Guard. Pallbearers will be Paul Trent (Son), Greg McClanahan (Son-In-Law), Shaun Tubbs (Son-In-Law), Parker Tubbs (Grandson), Mike Dotson (Friend) Brandt Dawson (Grandson-In-Law). Honorary Pallbearers will be Men from Culbertson’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

The family of Jim Trent would like to send special thanks to Hope Hatfield, Mike Dotson, Theresa and Billy Meade, Jarvis and Carolyn Vicars, the church family of Culbertson’s UMC, Caris Hopice, Andy White, RN.

In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Culbertson’s Chapel UMC, General Fund, Nickelsville, VA 24271.

Online condolences may be made to the Jimmy Trent family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Jimmy L. Trent.