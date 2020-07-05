It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Jim Morris. He passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 after a brief fight with pulmonary fibrosis. He was 51. Jim was born on April 1, 1969 to James Morris and Rita Frazier.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport at 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m.

Jim always helped others any time he could. In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward and do something for someone else.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Jim Morris.