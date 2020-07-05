WISE, VA - Another of the Greatest Generation has passed Friday morning, July 3, 2020. George Clifford Bailey, 95, passed away peacefully at his home in Wise, VA.

He served his country in World War II in the United States Navy 1942-1945 in the South Pacific in five major battles, namely Saipan, Philippines, Iwo Jima, Guam, and Leyte.

Upon return to civilian life, he spent 37 years working as a coal miner to make a living for his family. He attended Wise Baptist Church.

He was born in Lee County, VA to the late Claude T. Bailey and Jettie Mae Sorah. He was also proceeded in death by one brother, Everette J. Bailey; and his step-mother, Irene Mitchum Bailey.

Left to cherish his memory are his faithful wife, Artie Bolling Bailey; his daughter, Lisa Bailey Wolf; step-brother, James D. Riffe; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Special friends, Don and Gigi Pippin, Roger and Linda Yates, and Steve and Margie Horton are to be remembered as making his last days pleasant ones.

A special thanks to nephew Neil Bolling for assisting him in so many ways, and Reba Brummitte for her excellent nursing care. Thanks to Dr. Maurice Nida and In Home Care for being there for him as well.

Due to Covid-19, private services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wise Baptist Church, 211 Spring Ave N.E., Wise, VA 24293, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or PAWS of Southwest Virginia, P.O. Box 576, Coeburn, Virginia 24230. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.