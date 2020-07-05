GRAY - Fred Dane Cleek, 88, of Gray went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the VA Medical Center at Mountain Home.

The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport.

A military graveside service will be held 1 PM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Rev. Joshua Walker and Pastor Caleb Walker officiating. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 PM.

