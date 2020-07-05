CHURCH HILL - Brian Jason Barnette, 47 has ascended through the Milky Way into heaven on July 3, 2020. He was loved and respected by many.

"Death takes the body. God takes the soul. Our mind holds the memories. Our hearts keep the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again."

He is now resting in the precious arms of God.

He was preceded in death by his father Jerry Lynn Barnette; grandfathers Luke Barnette, Virgil Crawford, Cecil Tipton and Ken Light; grandmother, Irene Light.

He is survived by his mother, Brenda and stepfather Buck Tipton. Grandmothers Zelda Barnette and Dorothy Tipton, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brian's wishes were to be cremated. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 7 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be at 7:00 PM with Rev. Mitch Russell officiating.

To leave an online message for the Barnette family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Barnette family.