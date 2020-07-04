KINGSPORT - Nana Hughes, 88, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday June 30th, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

A native of Greene County, she was a charter member of Homeland Baptist Church.

She was an excellent cook and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fitzhugh and Ella Mae Feagins; husband, Bill Hughes; daughter, Gypsy Ray; two sisters, Marie Kilday and husband Ray and Betty Parsons and husband Harry.

She is survived by her son, Craig Hughes and wife Jean; two grandchildren, Rebekah Thacker and husband Clinton and David Ray and wife Veronica, three great grandchildren, Dillon Ray and Caitlyn and Andrew Thacker, several nieces and nephews.

Per Nana’s request, a private graveside service was held.

The family wanted to acknowledge the “special group on the hill” her neighbors for all these years who looked after each other and out for Nana, especially after Bill passed. Also for the wonderful job by Smoky Mountain Health and Hospice Team and her special niece Glenda, who took care of her in her last days.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Nana to Homeland Baptist Church 2504 Hawaii St. Kingsport, TN. 37660.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Nana Hughes.