It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Jim Morris. He passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 after a brief fight with pulmonary fibrosis. He was 51. Jim was born on April 1, 1969 to James Morris and Rita Frazier.

In his early years, Jim lived in Keokee, Virginia and Kingsport, Tennessee. Although he most recently made his home in Rogersville, his job required extensive traveling so he spent the last seven years working in Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Florida, Mississippi, and Kansas.

Jim graduated from Sullivan North High School in 1987. After graduation, he worked as a welder with various local companies for twenty-five years. In 2011, Jim started The Rusty Nail Primitives where he skillfully constructed furniture from reclaimed lumber. His pieces made it to homes in over thirty states. Later, he became a certified quality inspector. At the time of his death, he was employed by Black and Veatch as the Senior Field Quality Control Manager. In 2018, he received the company’s Employee of the Year Award.

Jim enjoyed spending his time with his stepsons and loved them very much. He also thought the world of his grandchildren. Seeing them and hearing their voices always brought a big smile to his face. When he wasn't traveling for work, he enjoyed spending time at home and relaxing at the lake. While working on the road, Jim taught himself to play the guitar and that along with collecting vintage guitars quickly became his passion. He also had a great love for animals. It never mattered how many strays showed up at his house. He would always say “what’s one more”.

Jim was a very hard worker and a truly dedicated man. He gave 110% in everything he did. He strived for perfection and could do anything he set his mind to do. He was extremely selfless and continually put others before himself. He always treated people how he wanted to be treated and never judged anyone. Anytime the need would arise, Jim would help others in any way possible. He was a very loving and caring husband who offered his support no matter how crazy the idea might be.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandfather, paternal grandmother, paternal grandfather, and stepfather.

Jim is survived by his wife, Lisa Morris; three stepsons, Colby Hurd (Chelcia), Avery Hurd, and Grayson Hurd (Alyssa); three grandchildren, Jayce Hurd, Anniston Hurd, and Hadley Hurd; his mother, Rita Frazier; sisters, Jackie Fannon (Mark), Patti Baker, Gina Jones (Wayne) and Deanna Kimball; brother, Shane Frazier (Anne Marie); grandmother, Helen Klepper; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; special friends, Rick Osborne, Tommy Navarre, and Bart Duncan.

Whenever life would get stressful, Jim would always say the same thing. His favorite saying was ‘Don’t worry. It will be alright. It always is”. We would always laugh when he said it, but he was right. Although he will be greatly missed, we know he is no longer suffering and now has his new set of lungs along with wings. Truly, it is alright.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport at 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m.

Jim always helped others any time he could. In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward and do something for someone else.

