GRAY - Fred Dane Cleek, 88, of Gray went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the VA Medical Center at Mountain Home.

Fred was born on November 26, 1931 to the late Robert Dane Cleek and Sallie Rutledge Cleek in Kingsport. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force for over 20 years serving in many stations throughout the United States, Germany, Vietnam, and Okinawa. He was awarded many declarations throughout his career including the Army good Conduct Medal, National Defense Occupation Longevity Ribbon, Vietnam Expeditionary Forces Ribbon, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Expert Shooter Ribbon, Karate Defense, and USAF Military Police. Fred was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many.

Along with his parents Fred is preceded in death by his son, Robert Keith Cleek; step father, Rev. Henry C. McCann; brothers, Otis and JD; sisters, Ireatis and Carla, and son-in-law, Bill Walker.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Tipton Cleek; daughter, Cindy Walker; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Frances Cleek Miller; brothers, Don and James McCann; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport.

A military graveside service will be held 1 PM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Rev. Joshua Walker and Pastor Caleb Walker officiating. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 PM.

