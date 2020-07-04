KINGSPORT - Betsylynn Galloway of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away on July 4, 2020.

She was preceded in death by husband of 64 years, Howard “HB” Galloway and son-in-law, David Thorne.

Betsylynn is survived by her daughters, Delilah Thorne, Denise Galloway, and Angela Blackburn and husband Smith; son, Tony Galloway and wife Beth; grandchildren, Morgan Weber and husband Joel, and Marshall Galloway and wife Kristen; great-grandchildren, Brianna and Eli Galloway; special cousins, Wilma Henry; Nikki, Mike, Gabby and Bailey Shelton.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Ed Clevinger, Minister officiating. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence fo the family.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Betsylynn Galloway.