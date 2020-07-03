Virginia “Jenny” Maness

The family will receive friends from 11-1 p.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Ralph McFarland and Pastor Joe Hill officiating. The Transformed will provide the music. Casual dress is perfectly acceptable for the service.

Burial will follow the services on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Barnette Cemetery in the Big Ridge Community of Scott County, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

There will be no procession to the graveside service, family and friends wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to the Barnette Cemetery in care of Homer Maness, 2016 Flanders Street, Kingsport, TN 37665.

An online guest register is available for the Maness family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral is honored to be serving the family of Virginia Frances “Jenny” Maness.