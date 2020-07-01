On July 1, 2020, Edith Kate Vicars, 98, peacefully passed away. Edith was born to the late John and Beatrice Chalfant Anderson in Big Springs, Eidson, Hancock County, Tennessee, but lived most of her life in Johnson City. She attended Keystone Freewill Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her loving dog, Oscar and cat, Socks; former husband, Raleigh H. Vicars, Sr. of Fall Branch, son, Jack Douglas Vicars of Gray, son-in-law, Thomas Edward Dotson of Kingsport; brothers, John C. (Bud), Hubert (Pete), Theodore E. (Ted) and Jakie Mitchell (Jake) Anderson, of various states; sisters, Dorothy Anderson Vaughn and Emily Anderson Vaughn, both of Kingsport.

Edith is survived by her loving dog, Macye, her children, Pearl K. Dotson of Kingsport, Raleigh H. Vicars, Jr. (Gwendolyn Moore) of Gray, Amanda Pauline Keach of Johnson City, Brenda K. Freeman (Clifford) of Jonesborough, three great grandchildren she raised for many years, Katy, Desira and Conley Freeman; and by grandchildren, Dr. Thomas K. Dotson, Rhonda (and Steve) Helton, Michelle (and Randy) Blevins, Christine (and Brian) Boyle, Melinda Kiser, Melissa Vicars, Sunny Keach, Jennifer Keach (and Dave Scott), Doug (and Samantha) Vicars, Chris (and Jennifer) Vicars, Mike (and Kim) Freeman, Tim (and Treva) Freeman; 20 great grandchildren,13 great great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, in-laws and friends.

The family is grateful for the loving care Edith received at Cornerstone Village Nursing Facility and Medysis Hospice. We want to recognize Edith’s neighbors, Pat and Stephanie Gunn, for keeping a watchful eye over her, Judy White, Sunday School Teacher and friend, who called every week for many years to check on her, and all the caring people at Keystone Freewill Baptist Church who visited and never forgot to send cards.

Edith worked as a seamstress for about 30 years at Steinway and Levi Strauss. She was known to most by Mammaw Vicars, who will be remembered for her big heart and generosity. She loved children and raised 14 of her own. Mammaw offered shelter and food to everyone and made it a point to inspire others to do the same. She had a vivid imagination, great sense of humor, and natural ability to tell great stories. We will all remember her story about Socks, the cat from the White House, and the story about the imaginary man who was coming to take her sweet Macye away to sell her for a dollar. She will be in our hearts forever, but Mammaw Vicars is now a star that shines above us during our darkest nights, and she is the sunshine that lightens up a gloomy day. Rest in peace, our dear Mother. We will joyfully meet again in Heaven.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00 P.M. Friday, July 3, 2020 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home.

A graveside committal service to celebrate the life of Edith “Mammaw” Vicars will be conducted at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Kingsport, on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. Pastor Tony Trott, Keystone Freewill Baptist Church will officiate.

In view of the covid-19 pandemic, all guests are respectfully asked to wear a facemask and adhere to CDC guidelines of social distancing. Thank you.

