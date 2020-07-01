Charles “Charlie” Hodge

On Tuesday, June 30 th 2020, Charles Edward “Charlie” Hodge passed away at his residence at the age of 93.

Charlie was born January 31st, 1927 in Geneva, Alabama to Lena and Frank Hodge. Charlie served in the Merchant Marines during WWII and in the US Army during the Korean conflict. Charlie worked and retired from Kennametal in Johnson City TN. Charlie was a 33rd Degree Mason of the Scottish Rite and long term member of the Jericho Shrine Temple in Kingsport TN, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Royal Order of Jesters. Charlie was an avid fisherman, fish feared him, and enjoyed living at Watauga Lake.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; Frank and Lena Hodge, and his sister Polly Braxson. He is survived by his niece Candy, and her husband James Bell, two nephews, his wife Myrtle Hodge, his step sons; Charles Laws, James “Ronnie” Laws and wife Micheale, John Laws and wife Lynne, two grandsons; James Laws Jr and wife Amber, and Ethan Laws, granddaughter; Jessica and husband Brian Stankes, and great granddaughter; Jaycee Laws.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made to the Shriners Crippled Children’s Hospital at PO Box 863765 Orlando, FL 32886 and St Jude’s Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Hodge Family.