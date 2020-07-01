CHURCH HILL - Betty Jo Huckaby, 80, went to Heaven to sing in God’s Choir on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Betty Jo was born on November 6, 1939 in Stevenson, AL. She went to school at Church Hill High School and graduated in 1957. She went on to the University of Tennessee where she studied chemical engineering and toured with the UT Baptist Student Union Choir. Betty Jo enjoyed singing and doing puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas William Huckaby Sr.; son, Thomas William Huckaby, Jr.; parents, A.W. & Armina Crowell Moses.

Betty Jo is survived by her sister, Brenda Bethea; nephews, Dave (Jamison) Bethea, Gary Bethea (Alicia), and John (Brenda) Bethea; brother, Raymond Lindsey, Nephew, Kevin Lindsey (Lisa); brother, Ralph Linsey, sons, Mark (Tonya) and Chad Lindsey; along with several relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Okolona United Methodist Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Okolona United Methodist Church; 813 Green Street Church Hill, TN 37642.

To leave online message for the Huckaby family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Huckaby family.