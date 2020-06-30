APPALACHIA/BIG STONE GAP, VA - Ruth Ann Cline, 63, of Appalachia, VA passed away at her home on Monday, June 29, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

She was a member of the First Apostolic Church of Appalachia. She was preceded in death by parents, Bill Cline, Sr. and Judy Belle Cline; brothers, John Cline and Danny Cline.

Ruth Ann is survived by her siblings, Bill Cline, Jr., Charlie Cline, both of Appalachia, VA, Robert Cline of Erwin, TN, Patricia Cline and Carroll Gollaway, both of Big Stone Gap, VA; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews.

Visitation will be from 5pm to 7pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the First Apostolic Church, Appalachia with funeral services following at 7pm with Pastor Johnny Flanary and Emil Schenck officiating. Graveside services will be held 11 am Thursday, July 2 at Glencoe Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at the church at 10:15 for the procession to the cemetery.

